All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod via RTX Remix looks amazing in new screenshots

RTX Remix is all about adding path tracing and using AI to enhance older PC games, and this early look at Hal-Life 2 Path Tracing is stunning.

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod via RTX Remix looks amazing in new screenshots
Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

NVIDIA RTX Remix is a toolset that allows modders to add path tracing and use AI to enhance older PC games. It gives them a visual makeover firmly in the "remaster" category. So far, we've seen NVIDIA's own results with the impressive Portal with RTX.

Considering that it runs on Valve's Source engine, the same tech that powers the all-time classic Half-Life 2, you can be sure that there are modders out there working on bringing path tracing to one of the best single-player first-person shooters of all time.

And that's exactly what modder Igor Zdrowowicz has been doing after going hands-on with RTX Remix, sharing some truly stunning screenshots (thanks to DSOG) showcasing Half-Life 2 Path Tracing in action.

Here are some examples with Half-Life 2 Path Tracing on and off; the difference is huge.

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.
Open Gallery 7

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.
Open Gallery 7

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.
Open Gallery 7

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.
Open Gallery 7

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.
Open Gallery 7

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.
Open Gallery 7

Half-Life 2 Path Tracing mod created with RTX Remix, image credit: Igor Zdrowowicz.

Igor Zdrowowicz notes that he's been using Portal with RTX as the source for the mod, but as NVIDIA released the RTX Remix runtime as open source on GitHub yesterday, no doubt this will make the modding process easier. The RTX Remix creator toolkit is expected to hit Early Access soon, and if Half-Life 2 Path Tracing is anything to go by, we'll be seeing many classic PC games in a new light. Path traced, of course.

The mod is still a WIP project, so there's no way to download and install it - yet. But we've also got a video showcasing the iconic Raveholm location from Hal-Life 2 with full ray tracing. Much like screenshots, the improvements to things like shadows, global illumination, reflections, and other elements are impressive. This section of the Half-Life 2 campaign sees the game dabble in horror, so path tracing adds quite a bit to the overall tone and tension.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$859.99
$859.99$892.86$849.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2023 at 9:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dsogaming.com, twitter.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.