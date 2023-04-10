All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Custom ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX sees its price drop to USD 960

The ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX is now listed on Newegg for USD 959.99, making it the first custom 7900 XTX to drop below MSRP.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

AMD's flagship RDNA 3 GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, launched in December last year with an MSRP of USD 999. This price was for the reference model using the cooling and specs laid out by AMD, with custom partner cards arriving later with more room for overclocking and a higher price tag.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX, image credit: ASRock.
ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX, image credit: ASRock.

One of these cards is the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 24GB GDDR6 memory and a higher Boost Clock of 2615 MHz using triple 8-pin power connectors. A step up from the two 8-pin power connectors of the reference models. This custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX from ASRock initially launched with a price of USD 1,119.99; its current price on online retailer Newegg is USD 959.99.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a capable 4K GPU, delivering exceptional performance. Our review of the custom ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition produced consistently better results than the reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX. So it's safe to assume the story will be the same for the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX, image credit: ASRock.
ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX, image credit: ASRock.

As we can see in this visual breakdown, the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX features a premium and custom cooling system with a reinforced metal frame and backplate and ARGB lighting.

It's interesting to see this price drop for a custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX, especially one with a factory overclock. This flagship model has been selling well in many markets, with multiple cards still available at the MSRP or higher if they're custom variants from partners. And as a nice little bonus, the USD 959.99 also includes the current AMD promotion, where you get a free copy of The Last of Us Part I for PC valued at USD 60.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock RX7900XTX PG 24GO Graphics Board

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1137.20
$1137.20--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2023 at 11:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newegg.com, videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

