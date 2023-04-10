All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Google CEO announces Google Search is about to change for everyone

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the next biggest change to come to Google Search is right around the corner, and it will affect everyone.

Google CEO announces Google Search is about to change for everyone
Published
2 minutes & 29 seconds read time

Google is preparing to unleash its next major update to its Google Search engine, and according to the company's CEO, the 'search' space will be bigger than before.

Google CEO announces Google Search is about to change for everyone 141
Open Gallery 2

Google is in a tough spot that it doesn't often find itself in, playing catch up to competitors in an emerging space - artificial intelligence chatbots. Large language models, or LLMs, powering chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or Microsoft's Bing Chat, currently threaten Google's long-standing dominance of Search being the primary location for looking for information on the internet (90% of all searches worldwide), and by extension, the company as a whole.

The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT and the adoption of more than 100 million users in a record-breaking time proved there is demand for AI-powered chatbots. Microsoft quickly followed along with the debut of Bing Chat, which is powered by uses OpenAI's GPT-4 language model through the company's massive $10 billion investment into OpenAI. Google is next to make the leap into AI, and while it has already released a standalone version of Bard, the company's CEO explained in a recent Wall Street Journal report that it will soon be implementing Bard into Google Search.

The announcements from Google's CEO Sundar Pichai come at a time when Google is facing pressure from investors to create a functional AI chatbot that is implemented into Google Search, and according to the WSJ report, Bard will be as capable as competing AI chatbots, which is undoubtedly a move to put a halt of the momentum being gained by Microsoft's Bing Chat.

Notably, Google has said that it's currently testing multiple new features for Bard, one allows users to ask follow-up questions to their original queries, and others include AI-specific features for Gmail and other productivity-centered apps.

Google's CEO didn't state when Bard would be rolled out to Google Search, but the company made Bard available to the public via a waitlist that can be found here. Additionally, Google is expected to reveal more about Bard's integration into Search at its I/O 2023 conference keynote on May 10. It's at this event it's suspected Google will make its big announcement about when it will jump into the new AI race.

It's no surprise that Google is moving toward implementing Bard into Search as Microsoft's Bing Chat feature has already pulled more than 100 million new users to Bing Search every day, and of those 100 million users, a third is interacting directly with Bing Chat at least once per day. Google simply isn't about to let Microsoft cut its lunch.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2023 at 7:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wsj.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.