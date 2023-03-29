All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Bored of endless Zoom meetings? Supercharged AI bot can summarize any you miss

Zoom IQ 'smart companion' has had its powers considerably bolstered, and now benefits from incorporating tech from OpenAI (of ChatGPT fame).

Bored of endless Zoom meetings? Supercharged AI bot can summarize any you miss
Published
2 minutes & 17 seconds read time

Zoom IQ, the AI helper on the Zoom videoconferencing platform, has been given a boost and a whole heap of additional features.

Zoom IQ shown helping with a suggested chat message, complete with options to adjust the tone and brevity (Image Credit: Zoom)
Open Gallery 2

Zoom IQ shown helping with a suggested chat message, complete with options to adjust the tone and brevity (Image Credit: Zoom)

Zoom announced the new capabilities while noting that the AI's powers are being bolstered by incorporating tech from OpenAI - the outfit that develops the widely used ChatGPT bot - alongside proprietary and other AI models.

As a result of this melting pot of AI tech, Zoom IQ will get a lot smarter, we're told, and help out users a good deal more when it comes to that central aspect of the platform - having meetings (and lots of them, invariably).

One new string for the bow of Zoom's AI assistant is the ability to catch you up on a meeting if you're late - when you arrive, Zoom IQ can deliver a real-time summary of what has been discussed so far.

Similarly, if you miss the entire meeting, the AI can summarize the whole thing and post the full details to Zoom Team Chat, while adding elements such as suggested actions that people involved in the meeting may wish to take.

Zoom IQ can also summarize chats, so you don't have to sift through long message threads that you've missed because you were busy elsewhere while other staff members embarked on a discussion. Furthermore, a 'chat compose' feature will draft suggested responses, too, enabling users to select from different tones to provide swift customization options for replies.

The AI's composition skills won't be limited to messages, either, as you'll be able to get Zoom IQ to write emails. Note, though, that the rollout of these features will be staggered, happening in phases and by invitation starting in April.

Initially, we can expect to see the Zoom IQ meeting summary features deployed more widely alongside the chat compose functionality, but the email composition feature will only be available for Zoom IQ for Sales, at least to begin with.

Since the pandemic, a lot more of us are working at home, at least some of the time, so Zoom has become a regular fixture in the lives of quite a few folks. Zoom IQ should go a fair way towards helping everyday work run more smoothly for those people, and missing a meeting - part, or all of it - is not going to matter so much when you can easily benefit from detailed summaries of what occurred.

As ever, though, there are lessons in the past regarding the reliability of AI - particularly when new incarnations of chatbots, or fresh features, are rolled out - and so we must balance the enticing added conveniences here with a healthy dollop of caution.

There are potential worms in this can of AI tricks, for sure. The potential for a major work-related howler to be committed based on an errantly-summarized meeting, for example, is clear. As is the overreliance on automated messaging, which could cause offense, perhaps, if the message's recipient doesn't appreciate that you didn't take the time to reply personally, and instead used a (detectably) canned response.

Buy at Amazon

EMEET 1080p Webcam with Microphone, C960 Web Camera

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/29/2023 at 10:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:globenewswire.com, blog.zoom.us, techradar.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.