All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Google Pixel 8 smartphone could fix blurred videos for you

Think photo unblur is a cool feature? The next-gen Pixel phones might do the same for video, if clues discovered in an APK are anything to go by.

Google Pixel 8 smartphone could fix blurred videos for you
Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

When Google's Pixel 8 smartphone rolls around, it might just come with a feature that lets you unblur videos, which would be pretty nifty.

Google's Pixel 7 does photo unblur, so it's perhaps logical that video unblur could be exclusive to the next-gen phones (Image Credit: Google)
Open Gallery 2

Google's Pixel 7 does photo unblur, so it's perhaps logical that video unblur could be exclusive to the next-gen phones (Image Credit: Google)

As you're likely aware, the ability to unblur photos is something Google has provided to buyers of its latest handsets, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

It's a logical step, then, that such a feature might be extended to cover video, despite that being a clearly more complex endeavor - and clues unearthed in a freshly released APK for Google Photos suggest this ability could be inbound.

9 to 5 Google dug out those clues, managing to enable UI elements for video unblur, the catch being that they don't actually do anything - not yet, anyway. This is still early stages for the feature, it would seem.

Whether this capability might be for the Pixel 8 exclusively, well, nothing ties the evidence directly to the next-gen phone. Still, given Google's past exclusive with photo unblur, it'd make sense to keep this as a feature to push new handsets.

The tech site also uncovered new 'overlays' for videos, effects that can be applied to footage, such as 'Super 8' and 'VHS' to give the appearance of those aged formats, or 'chromatic' and 'glassy' among many other choices.

Before the Pixel 8 family arrives, though, we're probably going to get a foldable smartphone and a refresh on the Pixel 7. Indeed, the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold are expected to be revealed at Google I/O on May 10, before going on sale likely in June, if the rumor mill is correct.

The Pixel Fold is one that a lot of folks will be watching to see exactly how Google implements a foldable device, but be warned - speculation is pointing to a seriously pricey piece of hardware. We're talking about a possible US$1,500 price tag, in fact.

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$548.71
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/17/2023 at 12:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:9to5google.com, xda-developers.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.