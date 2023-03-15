Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold tipped for May unveiling as prices leak

The Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a look set to be announced in May, but don't expect them to ship until June - and we might even have the prices too.

Google will reportedly announce two new phones at its Google I/O event on 10 May. And we might even know how much they'll cost when it does it.

Everyone is waiting for Google to announce the Pixel Fold, the company's first foldable phone. That's now expected to get a Google I/O debut alongside the much cheaper Pixel 7a. New reports have the phones costing between $450 and $1500.

A new report by 9to5Google has Google announcing the Pixel Fold in Carbon and Porcelain colors, or black and white if you prefer. That's based on supposed retail listings for the product which also claim that there will be storage options of 256GB and 512GB, although the latter might be limited to the Carbon color.

As for the Pixel 7a, Carbon, Cotton, and Arctic Blue are listed with WinFuture's Roland Quandt adding a Jade color to the mix. 128GB seems to be the only storage option.

All of this joins a leak by Yogesh Brar that claims the new Pixel Fold will be priced between $1300 and $1500. The budget Pixel 7a will cost much less, as expected, and be priced somewhere between $450 and $500.

The Pixel Fold is expected to have a 7.69-inch internal display and a 5.79-inch outer display, while a Google Tensor chip will take care of processing. 12GB of Ram will join the specs mentioned earlier, assuming previous leaks turn out to be accurate.

Turning to the Pixel 7a, that's likely to have a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Google-designed chip. There's also talk of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage as well.

Google I/O kicks off soon enough, so we can expect some proper answers in May. But we can also likely expect to see plenty more leaks between now and the big unveiling also. Availability? Well, both phones are expected to actually ship in the middle of June 2023.