Nuclear blast from the past: Toxic Crusaders beat-em-up coming from AVGN dev

Thirty-something manchildren rejoice! The old-school 1990s cartoon series Toxic Crusaders is being revived as a beat-em-up for modern game platforms.

Retroware is reviving an obscure batch of cartoon misfits from the early 1990s in an explosive nuclear blast from the past.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ruled the 1990s with its cartoon series, which was a thinly veiled advertisement to sell colorful toys and merch. Everyone wanted in on the action, even Troma, a rebellious movie production company known for their incredibly violent B-grade horror movies. Through the love of money, the Toxic Crusaders were born.

The Toxic Crusaders cartoon series very loosely based on one of the most horribly violent and offensive movies during the mid-80s, the Toxic Avenger. Obviously there was no outright horror themes in the cartoon, but it did have a kind of disgusting charm to it nonetheless.

The series mimicked pro-environmental cartoons of the era, including Captain Planet, while providing brightly-lit characters that could be sold as kid's toys. The TV show was short-lived but it had an effect on me as a kid.

Fast-forwarding to today and we see Toxic Crusaders coming back as a bit-style beat-em-up that caters directly to 30-somethings like myself.

The game is being developed by Retroware, who made the Angry Video Game Nerd games, and features four-player co-op set in the cartoon world. There's also characters directly lifted from the show and the game itself looks like a blast.

Toxic Crusaders is due out sometime in 2023 on Steam. Check below for more information: