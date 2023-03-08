All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
TRENDING: Rocket fails shortly after launch causing officials to explode it mid-air

ASUS's new TUF Gaming motherboard puts all of the connectors on the back

ASUS is launching a new motherboard range where the main connectors are all on the underside of the board for improved cable management.

ASUS's new TUF Gaming motherboard puts all of the connectors on the back
Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

ASUS has revealed its new TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard, and it features a rare physical design in that the BTF series is all about hiding the connectors on the underside of the motherboard. ASUS notes this will allow clean cable management for that cable-free minimalist look.

ASUS TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard
Open Gallery 3

ASUS TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard

BTF stands for "Back To (the) Future" for reasons we assume relate to ASUS engineers being huge fans of the 1980s time-travel classic Back to the Future rather than the cryptic "new era for all PC DIY gamers." Hiding the connections on the underside of the motherboard is something we've seen briefly in the past from the likes of MSI, but it looks like ASUS is set to follow up with the concept, with this new motherboard being the first of more BTF motherboards.

In addition to the main power connectors, the underside houses USB connectors for front panels, fan headers, and an M.2 PCIe Gen 4 slot for additional storage. Of course, this motherboard will require a compatible case, as only a few PC cases provide access to where the underside connectors are placed.

Using the underside of the motherboard makes a lot of sense for cable management and routing, so it's great to see ASUS creating a new motherboard range for precisely that.

ASUS TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard
Open Gallery 3

ASUS TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard

Regarding its mainline features, the ASUS TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard has 12+1 DrMOS power stages with enlarged VRM heatsinks, PCIe 5.0 for GPUs, DDR4 memory modules, 2.5Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and plenty of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C action. ASUS's robust Armoury Crate software provides full access to fan controls, RGB lighting, and more with full hardware info.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming B760-PLUS Wi-Fi D4 Intel (13th and 12th Gen)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$209.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2023 at 9:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:asus.com, wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.