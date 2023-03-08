ASUS's new TUF Gaming motherboard puts all of the connectors on the back

ASUS is launching a new motherboard range where the main connectors are all on the underside of the board for improved cable management.

ASUS has revealed its new TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard, and it features a rare physical design in that the BTF series is all about hiding the connectors on the underside of the motherboard. ASUS notes this will allow clean cable management for that cable-free minimalist look.

ASUS TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard

BTF stands for "Back To (the) Future" for reasons we assume relate to ASUS engineers being huge fans of the 1980s time-travel classic Back to the Future rather than the cryptic "new era for all PC DIY gamers." Hiding the connections on the underside of the motherboard is something we've seen briefly in the past from the likes of MSI, but it looks like ASUS is set to follow up with the concept, with this new motherboard being the first of more BTF motherboards.

In addition to the main power connectors, the underside houses USB connectors for front panels, fan headers, and an M.2 PCIe Gen 4 slot for additional storage. Of course, this motherboard will require a compatible case, as only a few PC cases provide access to where the underside connectors are placed.

Using the underside of the motherboard makes a lot of sense for cable management and routing, so it's great to see ASUS creating a new motherboard range for precisely that.

Regarding its mainline features, the ASUS TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard has 12+1 DrMOS power stages with enlarged VRM heatsinks, PCIe 5.0 for GPUs, DDR4 memory modules, 2.5Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and plenty of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C action. ASUS's robust Armoury Crate software provides full access to fan controls, RGB lighting, and more with full hardware info.