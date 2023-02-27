All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

US sparks fear of assassinations with new AI-powered facial recognition tech

The United States Air Force has developed new facial recognition technology powered by AI, sparking fear of remote assassinations.

US sparks fear of assassinations with new AI-powered facial recognition tech
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

The U.S. military has combined artificial intelligence with robotics, sensors, and facial recognition technology. The result? Concerning drone capabilities.

US sparks fear of assassinations with new AI-powered facial recognition tech 94
Open Gallery 2

The United States Air Force has developed facial recognition technology for drones, enabling drones to identify individuals and carry out missions in their various forms. The technology was birthed out of a contract between the Department of Defense and RealNetworks, which states the new drone technology is intended for intelligence gathering by special operations teams.

The contract is worth approximately $800,000, and according to reports, RealNetworks won the contract to implement its Secure Accurate Facial Recognition (SAFR) technology into U.S. Air Force drones. Additionally, the upgrade in software allows for the drones to be flown autonomously with minimal human intervention. Facial recognition technology being added to drones is not a new thing, as the U.N. claimed that Libyan troops had equipped their drones with facial recognition technology and weapons in 2021.

Furthermore, Dubai and Chinese law enforcement have been using facial recognition technology in drones for quite some time now.

"The U.S. Air Force has completed a project to develop face recognition software for autonomous drones, sparking concerns that individuals could be targeted and killed," reported New Scientist.

In other news, a man has set the record for the most consecutive days visiting Disneyland over eight years. The man has been awarded a Guinness World Record and broke his streak just five days before his intended goal. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the below link.

Buy at Amazon

MUDHEN Handor NASA 11oz Ceramic Mug (White)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.95
$15.95$15.95$15.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2023 at 1:35 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, biometricupdate.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.