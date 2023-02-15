Western Digital introduces an external My Book desktop drive with 22TB storage

WD updates its My Book and My Book Duo range for 2023, upping the maximum storage capacities to a whopping 22TB and 44TB respectively.

Western Digital's My Book Desktop Storage line-up has been a go-to for many when backing up files and having an offline repository of 100+ Steam games ready to take over to a laptop or secondary PC. And with the storage company introducing its new My Book range, it does so with a model featuring a whopping 22TB storage capacity. It joins a line-up of models starting at 4TB, going all the way up to 16TB, 18TB, and now 22TB.

5

WD My Book 22TB

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

All drives are formatted exFAT and compatible with both Windows and Mac, with a backward compatible USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface boasting 5 Gbps speeds. Throw in a 3-Year warranty, 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and WD's trusted build quality, and you've got products built to go the distance.

"With multiple devices used in our everyday life, we have the ability to instantly create, consume and generate massive amounts of content," said Susan Park, vice president of product management at Western Digital. "Our goal is to help people easily and reliably store it all."

And with that, Western Digital is also updating its My Book Duo lineup, a RAID-¬0 range of external storage, with a 44TB capacity model, which should be enough to store my entire Steam Library and maybe even PC Game Pass downloads too. My Book Duo can be also be reconfigured to RAID-1 for redundancy, which is great for those with large volumes of data covering photos, videos, and other big files you don't want to lose.

The 22TB My Book retails for USD 599.99 MSRP, and the 44TB My Book Duo retails for USD 1499.99 MSRP - with both available now.

Here's a look at the new range.

Western Digital My Book

5

Western Digital My Book

CAPACITIES AND MODELS: 22TB WDBBGB0220HBK, 18TB WDBBGB0180HBK, 16TB WDBBGB0160HBK, 14TB WDBBGB0140HBK, 12TB WDBBGB0120HBK, 8TB WDBBGB0080HBK, 6TB WDBBGB0060HBK, 4TB WDBBGB0040HBK

CONTENTS: Desktop hard drive, SuperSpeed USB-A cable (5 Gbps), AC adapter, Software¬ for device management and backup with password protection, Quick install guide

INTERFACE: USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0

DIMENSIONS: 139.3 mm x 49 mm x 170.6 mm

WEIGHT: ~ 1.00 kg

SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY: Formatted exFAT for out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows 10+ and Mac (macOS 11+). May require reformatting for other operating systems.

LIMITED WARRANTY: 3 years (worldwide)

Western Digital My Book Duo

5

Western Digital My Book Duo