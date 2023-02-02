All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Creators of ChatGPT release tool to detect text generated by an AI

The creators behind the viral sensation ChatGPT have released a new tool that's designed to detect text generated by artificial intelligence systems.

Creators of ChatGPT release tool to detect text generated by an AI
Published
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

The team behind the viral artificial intelligence ChatGPT has created a tool that checks if text was written by a human or an AI.

Creators of ChatGPT release tool to detect text generated by an AI 25
Open Gallery 2

It was only recently that OpenAI, the creators behind ChatGPT, talked about how popular their artificial intelligence has gotten since its release. Officials at the company explained that they had no idea that ChatGPT was going to be so popular and that the response they saw from the internet was "definitely surprising". Through ChatGPT's massive popularity, some problems have occurred, such as students using the AI to generate essays and other written work.

Since ChatGPT can produce text responses at a very impressive level, educators are having trouble determining if the students' work was written by them or an AI. In response to these complaints, OpenAI has rolled out a new tool that's designed to help individuals that wish to check if the specific text was written by a human or an AI. Unfortunately, the tool isn't entirely accurate, as its success rate is only around 26%. However, OpenAI says that the tool is best used with other methods for checking over text and that it may be useful to some people.

"The classifier aims to help mitigate false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human. However, it still has a number of limitations - so it should be used as a complement to other methods of determining the source of text instead of being the primary decision-making tool. We're making this initial classifier available to get feedback on whether tools like this are useful, and hope to share improved methods in the future," an OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Buy at Amazon

MUDHEN Handor NASA 11oz Ceramic Mug (White)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.95
$15.95$15.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2023 at 3:58 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.