AI chatbot passes a final business school exam, beating Wharton students

A professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, a prestigious university best known for its rigorous finance program, has given the final exam to Open AI's ChatGPT to see how it would score.

Professor Christian Terwiesch penned the research paper titled 'Would Chat GPT3 Get a Wharton MBA? A Prediction Based on Its Performance in the Operations Management Course', where the professor details giving the AI chatbot the final exam for the school's Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

According to Terwiesch, ChatGPT scored quite decently, receiving between a B- and a B. The professor explained that the AI showed a "remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by MBA graduates, including analysts, managers, and consultants."

Additionally, the bot did an "amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions, including those that are based on case studies," while adding that the bot's explanations for its answers were "excellent". Furthermore, the professor details that ChatGPT was "remarkably good at modifying its answers in response to human hints".

However, ChatGPT did encounter some problems in some areas that you probably wouldn't expect. The AI chatbot struggled to complete basic math problems, with Terwiesch even writing that the AI made mistakes in relatively simple calculations at the level of sixth-grade math. As you can probably imagine, these mistakes can be massive in magnitude and completely throw off the chatbot from the correct final answer.

Terwiesch also explained that ChatGPT, in its current form, was incapable of "handling more advanced process analysis questions, even when they are based on fairly standard templates."

