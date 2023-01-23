All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AI creates 1980s 'Matrix' starring Jeff Goldblum as Morpheus

A group of science fiction enthusiasts have created a 1980s version of 'The Matrix' starring Jeff Goldblum as Morpheus and Viggo Mortensen as Neo.

AI creates 1980s 'Matrix' starring Jeff Goldblum as Morpheus
Artificial intelligence has created a new 1980s "Matrix" starring Jeff Goldblum as Morpheus, Viggo Mortenson as Neo, and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent Smith.

The team behind the project are self-proclaimed science fiction enthusiasts that have used artificial intelligence to create what they call the world's first AI-created magazine. The magazine is called Infinite Odyssey and looking at the recent Instagram post on the official Infinite Odyssey Instagram account, we can see a selection of images that the AI created. Typically AI-generated images come with several abnormalities that stand out to the viewer, and sometimes these abnormalities make the viewer think, 'something is off with this image'.

However, Infinite Odyssey's images don't necessarily give this reaction at first glance, but after a detailed inspection, a viewer with a keen eye will be able to spot the minuscule AI errors. In the above image, you can see the AI has added far too many fingers to Agent Smith's hand. Besides this error, the AI has captured the idea of the Matrix, the art style, the coloring, and the seamless inclusion of different actors at a very impressive level.

The Infinite Odyssey website states that individuals that decide to purchase a digital version or a printed version of the magazine will be able to enjoy untold stories, exclusive AI-generated artwork, captivating interviews with unknown species, and immersive storyboards.

"This is a new era. An era where computers are not only capable of creating art, but of creating art that is indistinguishable from that made by humans," writes Infinite Odyssey.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, infiniteodyssey.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

