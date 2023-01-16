All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent's new USB Type-C Docking Station supports everything and will also clone

If you're in the market for a new USB Docking Station, the latest from Sabrent has you covered thanks to dual M.2 PCIe/NVMe and SATA 2.5/3.5 Inch support.

Published
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

We can't help but think of USB Docking Stations as toasters for all your hard-drive swapping action, pop a new drive in, grab or copy over the data you need, and then pop in the next one. More than a simple comparison, if you've had multiple PCs and gone through several HDDs over the years, a Docking Station is as essential for a home office/gaming den as a toaster is in a kitchen.

With support for M.2 PCIe/NVMe, SATA 2.5/3.5-Inch SSD and HDD, and offline cloning (DS-UNHC), the latest USB-C Docking Station from Sabrent might be the last one you'll ever need. It's packed with features, but the dual SATA and M.2 SSD support make it a winner.

Simultaneous SATA and PCIe access is very cool to see, as are several USB cables packed in to support any PC USB interface. This means you've got up to 10Gbps transfer speeds over USB 3.2 Gen 2 or slower when connected to an older USB interface. There are also some great features to support extended usage, with a built-in M.2 heatsink and dust guard. The visual look is striking too, and it won't look out of place sitting next to an RGB-lit gaming rig.

With no drivers required, no tools either, and hot-swappable plug-and-lay action, USB docking stations are more than worth it. And Sabrent's latest is impressive, thanks to offline cloning, so you can load up and transfer files to an M.2 2242, 2260, or 2280 form factor drive without needing a PC.

And with its introductory price point of USD 79.99, it's available now.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT USB C Docking Station for M.2 PCIe/NVMe and SATA 2.5/3.5 Inch SSD & HDD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2023 at 9:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

