The unofficial Oblivion remaster you've been waiting for releases in 2025

With Starfield on the way and Elder Scrolls VI in pre-production, Bethesda apparently has no plans to remaster The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion any time soon. Thankfully modders have stepped in to save the day.

Skyblivion, the massively ambitious user-created mod that aims to recreate the entirety of Oblivion in Skyrim's upgraded engine, now has a release window. After 13 years of development, Skyblivion's launch is nearing completion. The devs are set to release Skyblivion 2025 in on PC and essentially resurrect one of the most enchanting RPGs ever made.

The project is made possible by a dedicated team of talented volunteers who have spent over a decade transforming and adapting Cyrodiil and its denizens, monsters, and locales into the Skyrim games engine.

Skyblivion will be a must-play mod as gamers avidly wait The Elder Scrolls VI, which may not launch until 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

