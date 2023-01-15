All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google serves up malware for user looking to update their AMD Graphics Drivers

In the age of text-based ads appearing above search results, here's a reminder to double check everything from the URL to description before clicking.

A few days ago, on the popular PCMR subreddit, a user warned others that when he searched for "amd driver" the top result was an advertisement for a malicious website claiming to offer precisely that.

Of course, this wasn't a legitimate search result, but appearing above their search results, it was an ad made to look like the real thing. In our testing, it seems like the search result and site have both been removed, which is good to see.

Still, according to multiple sources, it was host to a dubious .exe download titled "Auto-Detect and Install Driver Updates for AMD Radeon Series Graphics and Ryzen Chipsets", which sounds legitimate. Until you take a closer look at the URL and realize it would definitely not do that. The site even featured AMD branding and AMD IP, a tactic that isn't new in the world of malware.

It reinforces a potential issue with Google and paid advertisements appearing ahead of legitimate search results. There was a case not that long ago of ads impersonating Whatsapp, where hackers and scammers are using these text-based ads to gain access to PCs and private data.

According to PCWorld, reporting malicious ads like this is the only way to scrub them from search results. Reinforcing the need to be vigilant when on the internet and using search engines like Google. It's disappointing that something like this wasn't picked up prior to the ad being displayed in the prominent top position for someone simply looking for drivers for their AMD hardware.

And finally, head here if you're looking for the latest AMD drivers.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, pcworld.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

