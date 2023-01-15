Google serves up malware for user looking to update their AMD Graphics Drivers

A few days ago, on the popular PCMR subreddit, a user warned others that when he searched for "amd driver" the top result was an advertisement for a malicious website claiming to offer precisely that.

Of course, this wasn't a legitimate search result, but appearing above their search results, it was an ad made to look like the real thing. In our testing, it seems like the search result and site have both been removed, which is good to see.

Still, according to multiple sources, it was host to a dubious .exe download titled "Auto-Detect and Install Driver Updates for AMD Radeon Series Graphics and Ryzen Chipsets", which sounds legitimate. Until you take a closer look at the URL and realize it would definitely not do that. The site even featured AMD branding and AMD IP, a tactic that isn't new in the world of malware.

It reinforces a potential issue with Google and paid advertisements appearing ahead of legitimate search results. There was a case not that long ago of ads impersonating Whatsapp, where hackers and scammers are using these text-based ads to gain access to PCs and private data.

According to PCWorld, reporting malicious ads like this is the only way to scrub them from search results. Reinforcing the need to be vigilant when on the internet and using search engines like Google. It's disappointing that something like this wasn't picked up prior to the ad being displayed in the prominent top position for someone simply looking for drivers for their AMD hardware.

And finally, head here if you're looking for the latest AMD drivers.