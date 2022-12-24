All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Microsoft implies that it sold less than 9 million Xbox consoles in 2021

Microsoft might have confirmed total Xbox sales for 2021, and they amount to 16% of total Big 3 console sales for the entire year, or less than 9 million.

Microsoft implies that it sold less than 9 million Xbox consoles in 2021
Published Dec 24, 2022 4:42 PM CST
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

To make a point to the FTC, Microsoft punctuates Xbox's small console market presence by revealing interesting sales data for its gaming hardware.

Microsoft implies that it sold less than 9 million Xbox consoles in 2021 31
4

A bit ago, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it plans to block Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Now Microsoft has officially responded to the FTC's claims with a lengthy 37-page document that dissects the regulator's comments.

Nestled in this document is a curious pie chart with console sales percentages. The data lists how many consoles the Big 3--Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft--sold throughout 2021. Since both Sony and Nintendo publish their respective hardware shipments we are potentially able to extrapolate how many Xbox consoles that Microsoft shipped in 2021.

Microsoft implies that it sold less than 9 million Xbox consoles in 2021 23
4

According to figures made public by the aforementioned companies, Sony managed to ship 14.7 million combined PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles throughout 2021. Nintendo shipped a whopping 23.67 million consoles from the Switch family of systems.

The chart that Microsoft provided notes that Nintendo made up 50% of total video game console sales throughout 2021, which means total sales for the year would be 47.34 million.

So we can do a quick bit of math by adding Nintendo console sales (23.67m) and Sony console sales (14.7m) to get 38.37 million, and then just subtract that from the total 2021 sales of 47.34 million.

Microsoft implies that it sold less than 9 million Xbox consoles in 2021 2021232022
4

This leaves us with the figure that represents Xbox console sales market share for 2021, which is 8.97 million. Microsoft's publicly-submitted data to the FTC suggests that the company has sold 8.97 million Xbox consoles throughout last year.

Some disclaimers: Microsoft is great at presenting data without context. We've seen this time and time again, and Microsoft dodges key metrics with its games business--total subscribers and console sales aren't reported with consistency.

We don't know if the chart is referring to sell-in, or shipments, which is the data I have used for these calculations. Microsoft could be talking about sell-through, and if so, we can't correctly extrapolate total Xbox sales.

I was almost able to find total Nintendo Switch sell-through for the calendar 2021 period, but inconsistent data reporting from the company made this impossible. If I were able to find that data I chart those numbers, too.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.51
$14.51$14.43$32.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/24/2022 at 9:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:s3.documentcloud.org

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.