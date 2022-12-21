High On Life is a smash hit on Xbox with millions playing on Xbox Game Pass

High On Life, the new crude sci-fi shooter from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, is a smash cult hit on Xbox Game Pass.

It's official: High On Life is a big success on Xbox. The game has broken multiple records on Xbox Game Pass, becoming the best third-party game launch of all time on the service. It's also the biggest game launch in 2022 in terms of number of hours played. High On Life has become the most popular single player-only game release in the history of Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has confirmed that High On Life has seen millions of players worldwide, and at one point it was more popular than Minecraft.

"This was our first time launching a game with Game Pass," said Mike Fridley, Studio Director and COO of Squanch Games, "and we've been blown away by the response from the players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now. When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play - and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too."

So...why is High On Life so popular? What makes it so good? We'll have a lot more to say about the game in our official review, so keep an eye out for that in the coming days. One thing's for sure: We can't wait for a sequel or DLC/expansion content for the shooter. It really one of the most fun games of 2022...and it released at the tail end of the year.