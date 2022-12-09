Elon Musk says Twitter will soon be able to show you if you're shadowbanned

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have announced that Twitter is developing tools that will be able to show users if their accounts are shadow banned.

Published Dec 9, 2022 9:03 AM CST
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has announced that the company is working on a new software update that will make it easier for users to see their account status.

The update will show users whether they have been shadowbanned, which means that their tweets are no longer visible to other users, and provide them with the reason why this has happened. In addition, the update will also include information on how users can appeal their shadowban if they believe it was applied unfairly.

Shadowbanning is a controversial practice that has been used by social media companies to limit the reach of certain users who violate the platform's rules. The practice has been criticized by some users who argue that it can be applied unfairly and without their knowledge. This new update from Twitter aims to provide greater transparency and allow users to better understand why their account may have been shadowbanned.

The update is expected to roll out in the coming weeks and will be available to all users on the platform. In a tweet announcing the update, Musk wrote, "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you've been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal."

Overall, the announcement of this new software update is a significant development for Twitter and its users. It represents a step towards greater transparency and fairness on the platform and could help to address some of the concerns that have been raised about Twitter tweaking the reach of posts/accounts behind the scenes.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

