PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal coming to PC in early 2023

Sony has officially confirmed that Returnal is coming to PC soon.

Ultra-tough bullet-hell action game Returnal is coming to PC in early 2023, Sony has announced at The Game Awards. The news comes months after the game showed up on SteamDB under the codename Tower of Sispyhus, and it was not exactly a surprise.

Returnal will be the next major PS5 game to cross over to PC following a 2021 release, meaning PlayStation exclusives can now jump onto PC after just one year of exclusivity. This falls in line with Sony's previous cadence, however it's worth noting that Returnal was not exactly a commercial success and was panned by critics for lack of a save feature.

"For our PC version there will be an array of PC specific tweaks and upgrades to make sure that the experience is as fluid as possible. More on these details later, but rest assured that you will be faced with a cutting edge Housemarque challenge, and the bells and whistles are there to support the gameplay experience including the relentless challenge of the Tower of Sisyphus and online co-op mode."

Sony has been eager to tap the PC market for supplemental income, and expects PC ports to make a whopping $300 million in Fiscal Year 2022, which is from March 2022 - March 2023. Other big PC release include Spider-Man Miles Morales,

Returnal is expected to launch at least before March 2023 however Sony has yet to reveal an official release date for the game.