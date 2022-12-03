Gamers react to new Witcher prequel show that doesn't star Geralt of Rivia

Netflix has just released a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel that explores the inception of Andrzej Sapkowski's mythical fantasy world.

Right now is not a good time for Witcher transmedia. Henry Cavill, who dedicated himself to the role of Geralt of Rivia as a Witcher franchise superfan, recently left the show amid reports that the writers did not respect the source material written by author Andrzej Sapkowski. Much to the extreme dismay of fans, Cavill has been replaced by Liam Hemsworth who will now portray Geralt in season 4.

We're getting more Witcher content before season 4 releases, though. Gamers will soon get to experience The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with new high-level optimizations, features, and tweaks. Then 10 days later, Netflix will release a new TV series called Blood Origin, which is expected to depict the Conjunction of the Spheres event that helped shape the current monster-ridden landscape of Geralt's era.

Overall the sentiment around the show ranges from wait and see to outright negativity, with many citing the departure of Cavill as the last straw. Interestingly enough, Geralt's bard buddy Dandelion aka Jaskier will be in the show...presumably it is he who will sing the song of history and tell the tale that we watch unfold.