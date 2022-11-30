GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 SG smashes insane 3.6Hz GPU clock world record

GALAX has broken another world record with its custom GeForce RTX 4080 SG graphics card, pushing the AD103 "Ada Lovelace" GPU up to the very lofty heights of 3.6GHz.

Now that EVGA has exited the GPU business, GALAX has been rather busy scooping up a bunch of world records, where it has already secured itself 34+ world records using its flagship GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF "Hall of Fame" graphics card. But today, the company has announced through its official Twitter account that its GeForce RTX 4080 SG has been pushing the AD103 GPU clock frequency up a rather big hill.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 SG graphics card has its 1-Click OC feature that was pushed up to 3615MHz, passing the original 1-Click OC frequency by a rather impressive 40%. The factory GPU clock out of the box for the GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 SG sits at 2565MHz, while the 1-Click OC clock hits 2580MHz, but with the manual overclocking applied, the huge 3615MHz GPU frequency was hit. Wowzers.

This is now the highest GPU frequency of any GeForce RTX 4080 on the market right now, with the AD103-based GeForce RTX 4080 SG, not even the best design that GALAX has.

In its back pocket it has the enthusiast-grade and please-LN2-cool-me GeForce RTX 4080 HOF graphics card that could eventually see its GPU clocks passing the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF and its record-breaking overclocks.