GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 SG smashes insane 3.6Hz GPU clock world record

Now that EVGA is out of the GPU business, GALAX is busy collecting world records... now with its GeForce RTX 4080 SG smashing the 3.6GHz barrier.

Published Nov 30, 2022 9:28 PM CST
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

GALAX has broken another world record with its custom GeForce RTX 4080 SG graphics card, pushing the AD103 "Ada Lovelace" GPU up to the very lofty heights of 3.6GHz.

Now that EVGA has exited the GPU business, GALAX has been rather busy scooping up a bunch of world records, where it has already secured itself 34+ world records using its flagship GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF "Hall of Fame" graphics card. But today, the company has announced through its official Twitter account that its GeForce RTX 4080 SG has been pushing the AD103 GPU clock frequency up a rather big hill.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 SG graphics card has its 1-Click OC feature that was pushed up to 3615MHz, passing the original 1-Click OC frequency by a rather impressive 40%. The factory GPU clock out of the box for the GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 SG sits at 2565MHz, while the 1-Click OC clock hits 2580MHz, but with the manual overclocking applied, the huge 3615MHz GPU frequency was hit. Wowzers.

This is now the highest GPU frequency of any GeForce RTX 4080 on the market right now, with the AD103-based GeForce RTX 4080 SG, not even the best design that GALAX has.

In its back pocket it has the enthusiast-grade and please-LN2-cool-me GeForce RTX 4080 HOF graphics card that could eventually see its GPU clocks passing the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF and its record-breaking overclocks.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

