ZF will release new smaller, lighter modular e-drivetrain for cars in 2025

The industry shift towards electric vehicles has forced automakers to rethink car design, and companies like ZF hope to offer their expertise.

Published Nov 29, 2022 7:45 PM CST
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

German manufacturer ZF has shown off a smaller, lighter new e-drives designed for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company believes the auto industry's immense backlog for electronic drive components is worth upwards of $26 billion - and more can be done to help car companies.

Instead of finding ways to engineer better mechanical components for an internal combustion engine, R&D is now focused on creating efficient electric powertrains.

To meet customer demands, ZF plans to hone in on efficiency, performance, and cost, among other major requirements drivers may have. The company's next-generation platform includes the electric motor, power electronics, transmission, and control software to help it all run properly.

As noted by Stephan von Schuckmann, member of the ZF Board of Management, in a press statement: "The great interest of manufacturers in our products in both the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors is confirmed by our high order backlog in the high-voltage business. With the next generation of electric drives, we are consistently continuing our strategy of developing sustainable and efficient mobility for the future."

Automotive OEMs will be able to accelerate the electrification of their auto portfolios, while car drivers enjoy better range efficiency, increased power, and shorter battery charging times. ZF has an 800-volt technology that will go into production before the end of 2022, with the company's new generation of e-drives expected to reach the market in 2025 as a complete system.

Since automakers have struggled with supply chain issues - and shortages - there is a perfect opportunity for companies such as ZF.

NEWS SOURCES:press.zf.com, zf.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from carâ€™s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

