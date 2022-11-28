All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new Core i7-1370P mobile CPU with 14 cores at 5.0GHz teased

Intel's new Core i7-1370P mobile Raptor Lake CPU teased: 14 cores and 20 threads at up to 5.0GHz for laptops that should be unveiled at CES 2023.

Intel's new Core i7-1370P mobile CPU with 14 cores at 5.0GHz teased
Published Nov 28, 2022 10:39 PM CST
Intel will have a bunch of new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" mobile processors to show off at CES 2023 in just a few weeks' time, with the new 14-core CPU in the form of the Core i7-1370P mobile CPU teased.

The new Intel Core i7-1370P processor will reportedly feature 14 cores and 20 threads of Raptor Lake CPU power at up to 5.0GHz, which is going to be pretty sweet to see inside of a new gaming laptop. We've already heard about Intel's upcoming H, HK, and HX series CPUs based on Raptor Lake, but now we're hearing more details on the Core i7-1370P mobile processor.

Intel's new Core i7-1370P mobile CPU (source: Geekbench)
3

Intel's new Core i7-1370P mobile CPU (source: Geekbench)

Intel is reportedly going to have its low-power P-series with a default TDP of 28W, which will see the Core i7-1370P processor -- and other P-series CPUs -- destined for next-gen ultra-thin laptops, as well as high-end tablets that will debut in 2023.

The 14 cores and 20 threads of Raptor Lake CPU power inside of the upcoming Intel Core i7-1370P mobile CPU has the same specs as the Core i7-1280P processor... which means we could see Intel just rebranding the Core i7-1370P processor, but boosting the CPU clocks up to 5.0GHz. Both of the CPUs -- the Core i7-1270P and Core i7-1370P processors have the same L1 and L3 cache sizes, too.

Intel's entire fleet of current-gen Core P-series CPUs don't boost as high as the rumored Core i7-1370P, where they only clock up to 4.8GHz, so we're looking at 200MHz+ more on the Core i7-1370P given that it clocks up to 5.0GHz boost CPU clocks. Intel's current-gen Core i7-1280P processor has a base clock of 1.8GHz and boost clock of 4.8GHz with a 28W TDP, compared to the upcoming Core i7-1370P processor with a higher 2.2GHz base clock, and higher 5.0GHz boost clock, all within the same 28W TDP.

Intel's new Core i7-1370P mobile CPU with 14 cores at 5.0GHz teased 02
3

Here we can see the Geekbench benchmark results of Intel's upcoming Core i7-1370P processor, with a single-core score of 1655 and a multi-core score of 10184. We should expect many more details on Intel's new 13th Gen Core P-series CPUs at CES 2023, which is just right around the corner.

