Report: Alien Isolation spiritual successor coming to PS5, Series X/S in 2023

A new AAA game set in the Alien franchise is reportedly in development, is expected to be survival horror similar to Alien Isolation with a 2023 release.

Published Nov 22, 2022 4:58 PM CST
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

A new Alien game is in development and it could be a spiritual successor to the popular Alien Isolation thriller.

The next Alien game will be a big-budget AAA survival horror game, sources have told Insider Gaming. No details about the new project have been announced, however it's possible this project and Alien Isolation 2 are in simultaneous development (although this seems unlikely given the niche appeal of horror, and that both projects would then technically be AAA games).

The Alien series has seen a modern resurgence over the last two decades, first with the ill-fated Aliens Colonial Marines, then with the well-received fright fest Alien Isolation in 2014. We've also seen Aliens Fireteam Elite, which stands far above Colonial Marines as the best Alien shooter ever made, and a brief foray into mobile games. The next Alien project, Aliens: Dark Descent, will round out the catalog with an isometric squad-based tactics game.

This isn't the first time there have been rumblings about a new Alien horror game. Back in 2017, sources told Eurogamer that Creative Assembly isn't working on Alien Isolation 2 despite rumors that had been floating around at the time.

Creative Assembly is currently very busy trying to get its new shooter IP, Hyenas, off the ground; this is a very important project for both Creative Assembly and SEGA as it serves as the first major "super game" for SEGA.

Read Also: Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review - The Best Aliens Shooter Ever

NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

