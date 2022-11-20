NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 sales hit 130,000 while RTX 4080 sits on shelves

NVIDIA's monster new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is out in the wild, with reports from last week teasing the company had shipped 100,000+ of its AD102-based GPU... but now those numbers are climbing quickly.

According to a few sources, NVIDIA has reportedly shipped over 130,000 of its flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards... which is interesting to see, considering how expensive these graphics cards are. The new GeForce RTX 4090 has absolutely no competition on the market right now, and even when AMD launches its new Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX, it won't match the GeForce RTX 4090.

3

Look at all of those GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, just sitting there (source: Sabin)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We are being told that NVIDIA has shipped 130,000+ of the flagship GeForce RTX 4090, and just 30,000 of the second-fastest Ada Lovelace GPU -- the GeForce RTX 4080. It shouldn't come as a big surprise considering the GeForce RTX 4090 is fantastically fast, and only a few hundred more dollars than the GeForce RTX 4080... leaving the AD103-based GeForce RTX 4080 sitting on retailer shelves.

Wccftech's Hassan Mujtaba tweeted that the total GeForce RTX 40 series GPU shipments have reached 160,000+ (130,000 for the RTX 4090 and 30,000 for the RTX 4080).

3

Remember, NVIDIA's second-fastest Ada Lovelace GPU -- the GeForce RTX 4080 -- will be the direct competitor to AMD's upcoming RDNA 3-based Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards. AMD has commented on the situation, saying its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX will compete with the GeForce RTX 4080.

This could leave gamers waiting for AMD and its response with the Radeon RX 79000 XTX, but the GeForce RTX 4080 is also not as great of a GPU as the GeForce RTX 4090 is... which is the biggest generational leap, pretty much since the inception of the GeForce.

That doesn't mean the GeForce RTX 4080 is a bad card... if you skipped the GeForce RTX 30 series, the new GeForce RTX 4080 is a huge upgrade over the GeForce RTX 2080 or GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards.