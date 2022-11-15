All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Autonomous trucking system handles tire blowouts better than human truck drivers

The autonomous trucking software made by Kodiak Robotics recently underwent simulated tire blowout scenarios, and results surprised the dev team.

Published Nov 15, 2022 2:35 AM CST
Autonomous trucking company Kodiak Robotics is developing self-driving trucking technology while also fighting a public relations battle. The company recently wanted to demonstrate how effective its kodiakDriver system is - and simulated a tire blowout:

Guess it shouldn't be a big surprise to hear a tire blowout can be a major safety issue, but Kodiak Robotics explained:

a tire blowout is a big deal, even when the vehicle you're driving has 18 of them. On a big rig truck, the back 16 tires are paired dual tires while all the steering is done by the two front single tires, called the steer tires. Steer tires are responsible for steering, handling, and ensuring a steady ride for humans and cargo alike. If one of the back 16 tires pop, a dual tire is able to compensate and carry some weight until the truck comes to a stop; however if one of the single steer tires pop, it's a whole different story.

kodiakDriver was designed to identify a tire failure, initiate driving fallback, activate hazard lights, and stop with minimal deviation from center of the lane.

The autonomous system was able to respond to the blowout so well that it didn't even deviate from the traveled lane. It moved less than six inches from the center, with the software accurately countering the force of the truck.

kodiakDriver was designed and built specifically to address trucking needs. Its design of sensors and lightweight mapping help autonomize long-haul trucking.

Earlier this fall, Kodiak successfully completed another round of autonomous truck testing. The company also is helping IKEA test next-generation trucking solutions.

NEWS SOURCES:kodiak.ai, kodiak.ai

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

