IKEA wants autonomous freight delivery, finds partner to help

IKEA is working with Kodiak Robotics to test autonomous deliveries seven days a week in Texas, between a distribution warehouse and an IKEA store.

Published Oct 18, 2022 11:20 PM CDT
IKEA is working with Kodiak Robotics to ship products from a distribution center to a store, offering both companies data from their test runs. This isn't necessarily an attempt to wipe out human truck drivers, but to free up those interested in switching to local short routes.

Since early August, Kodiak and IKEA move freight daily from a Baytown-based IKEA distribution center to a brick-and-mortar store in Frisco. The trip is around 300 miles. The semi-truck runs Kodiak's autonomous driving system, though a human truck driver is responsible for picking up the loaded trailer each morning. Once connected, the truck driver is responsible for supervising the autonomous trip until a successful delivery in the late afternoon.

As stated by Dariusz Mroczek, Category Area Transport Manager for IKEA Supply Chain Operations: "We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation. Kodiak's technology will contribute towards our objective to put the driver in focus in the transition towards automated transportation and towards our road safety agenda."

Autonomous trucks consume about 10% less diesel than humans manually driving, according to a study from the University of California at San Diego. If implemented properly, autonomous truck adoption may lead to a more efficient and sustainable freight infrastructure - and researchers are making progress.

Kodiak and Warner Enterprises also have partnered for autonomous big rig testing, promoting the effectiveness of driverless technology. The company has also worked with U.S. Xpress and other partners to test autonomous freight deliveries from Dallas to Florida and Atlanta. These are multi-year projects to collect more data and experience from controlled runs.

Autonomous travel on US highways might be easier to achieve than in urban and congested areas. In the past, there were discussions related to dedicated autonomous trucks on the highway one day.

NEWS SOURCES:kodiak.ai, cnbc.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

