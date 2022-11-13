Young people interested in electric vehicles, even though many can't afford it

Is it just another millennial problem? It looks like younger people like the idea of electric vehicles, but often cannot afford them. Between EVs being eco-friendly and packed full of next-generation technology, guess it shouldn't be a big surprise younger people like them.

Depending on driver's age, they may be able to receive help from their parents, as they increasingly want their kids to learn to drive in tech-centric EVs. In addition, these Gen Z and millennials will get older and their interest in EVs will develop even further - and sticker shock will decrease as there is price parity in the auto market.

As noted by Camila Domonoske, cars, energy and the future of mobility reporter for the NPR Business Desk, said during a recent discussion:

"This is obviously an extreme example of the generational divide on electric vehicles. But the divide is real. It shows up in poll after poll. People under 40 are more likely to want to go electric. But people over 40 are more likely to actually buy a new car, especially a pricy one like an electric vehicle. Is that a conundrum for the auto industry?"

In addition to younger adults being more willing to buy an EV model, men outnumbered women, and urban residents were more interested than suburban and rural residents, according to a study from Consumer Reports.

The European Union announced plans to ban the sale of new gas or diesel vehicles in 2035, with several US states also joining in. Whether you like it or not, the auto market is quickly moving towards an electrified future, so winning over drivers must continue.