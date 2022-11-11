All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Elon Musk's first email to Twitter staff warns the social media may not survive

Elon Musk has sent out his very first company-wide email to Twitter staff, where he warned that the social media platform might not survive.

Elon Musk's first email to Twitter staff warns the social media may not survive
Published Nov 11, 2022 2:03 AM CST
3 minutes & 23 seconds read time

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sent out his first company-wide email where he outlined the current state of Twitter and what the company has ahead of it.

The email was picked up by several publications, and according to reports, it was sent out to Twitter employees at 2:39 am ET on Wednesday. The billionaire first apologized for this email being the first one he's sent out since he acquired the company on October 27, but then went on to explain the overall situation at Twitter is dire. Musk explained that the "economic picture ahead is dire" and that Twitter is overly dependent on advertising, with 70% of its advertising being "brand rather than performance".

Musk explains that since Twitter is so advertiser reliant, he has been directing his attention toward the launch of Twitter Blue Verified Subscriptions as he believes the company needs a consistent revenue stream. Musk writes that without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance that Twitter "will not survive the upcoming economic downturn". Musk added that Twitter needs approximately half of its total revenue to be from Twitter Blue subscriptions.

Additionally, Musk explained that the company won't be throwing advertising away completely and that it will still be significantly reliant on that revenue, which is why he is working closely with Twitter's sales and partnership teams to "ensure that Twitter continues to be appealing to advertisers".

Musk didn't sugarcoat the road that Twitter has ahead of it as the Tesla CEO said that there are many challenges ahead for the company that will require "intense work to succeed". Musk's email also announced that remote work is no longer allowed at Twitter, and starting on Thursday, all Twitter employees are required to be in the Twitter office for a minimum of 40 hours per week. Musk added that there are exceptions to this new rule, and he will personally be reviewing those exception requests for approval.

Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message.

Frankly, the economic picture ahead is dire, especially for a company like ours that is so dependent on advertising in a challenging economic climate. Moreover, 70% of our advertising is brand, rather than specific performance, which makes us doubly vulnerable!

That is why the priority over the past ten days has been to develop and launch Twitter Blue Verified subscriptions (huge props to the team!). Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn. We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.

Of course, we will still then be significantly reliant on advertising, so I am spending time with our sales & partnerships teams to ensure that Twitter continues to be appealing to advertisers. This is the Spaces discussion that Robin, Yoel and I hosted today:

[Links to a Twitter Spaces recording called "Elon Q&A: Advertising & the Future."]

The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed. We are also changing Twitter policy such that remote work is no longer allowed, unless you have a specific exception. Managers will send the exceptions lists to me for review an approval.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday), everyone is required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week. Obviously, if you are physically unable to travel to an office or have a critical personal obligation, then your absence is understandable.

I look forward to working with you to take Twitter to a whole new level. The potential is truly incredible!

Thanks,

Elon

In the days following the launch of Twitter Blue, the social media platform is seeing many accounts impersonate companies, celebrities, and public figures by changing their display name and purchasing the subscription service to receive the verified check mark. Twitter's own Twitter account was impersonated, and the user behind the impersonated likely scammed thousands of people with an illegitimate post that claimed Twitter Blue was free for crypto/NFT holders that "authenticated" their assets in their digital wallets.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Mini Pocket Logo NASA T Shirts for Youth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.95
$21.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2022 at 1:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.