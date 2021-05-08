All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: There's a single Dogecoin holder with 28% of supply worth $23 billion

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade is PlayStation exclusive, 6 months on PS5

Like Final Fantasy VII Remake, the new FInal Fantasy VII Intergrade will also be PlayStation exclusive for at least six months.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 8 2021 7:35 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Square Enix's new Final Fantasy VII Intergrade game is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for at least six months, but could come to last-gen consoles, Xbox, and PC after that.

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade is PlayStation exclusive, 6 months on PS5 346 | TweakTown.com

Like the first Final Fantasy VII Remake, the new FF7 Intergrade spin-off starring Yuffie is also PlayStation exclusive. Only this time the game is exclusive to the next-gen PS5, a very hard-to-get system. The deal wasn't formally announced by Sony or Square Enix but instead revealed in a recent gameplay trailer for Intergrade. "Available on PS5 at least six months earlier than any other format," the trailer reads.

The move makes sense as Sony probably made a long-term contract for timed exclusivity for the whole Final Fantasy VII Remake series. What's curious is how the original FF7R still hasn't shown up on PC or Xbox despite the one-year PlayStation exclusivity deal ending in April. Square Enix will likely reveal a re-release of FF7R on other platforms at E3 2021 and leave fans wondering when Intergrade will launch too.

This staggered approach is favorable for Square Enix who A) gets a big bonus from Sony and B) gets sales down the line with re-releases on other platforms.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII: Remake - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$38.95
$42.99$42.99$44.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/8/2021 at 6:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.