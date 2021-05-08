Final Fantasy VII Intergrade is PlayStation exclusive, 6 months on PS5

Like Final Fantasy VII Remake, the new FInal Fantasy VII Intergrade will also be PlayStation exclusive for at least six months.

Square Enix's new Final Fantasy VII Intergrade game is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for at least six months, but could come to last-gen consoles, Xbox, and PC after that.

Like the first Final Fantasy VII Remake, the new FF7 Intergrade spin-off starring Yuffie is also PlayStation exclusive. Only this time the game is exclusive to the next-gen PS5, a very hard-to-get system. The deal wasn't formally announced by Sony or Square Enix but instead revealed in a recent gameplay trailer for Intergrade. "Available on PS5 at least six months earlier than any other format," the trailer reads.

The move makes sense as Sony probably made a long-term contract for timed exclusivity for the whole Final Fantasy VII Remake series. What's curious is how the original FF7R still hasn't shown up on PC or Xbox despite the one-year PlayStation exclusivity deal ending in April. Square Enix will likely reveal a re-release of FF7R on other platforms at E3 2021 and leave fans wondering when Intergrade will launch too.

This staggered approach is favorable for Square Enix who A) gets a big bonus from Sony and B) gets sales down the line with re-releases on other platforms.