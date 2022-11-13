NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti rumored for January 5, 2023 release

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA 'unlaunched' its GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card, and is now launching it with a new name -- the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti -- on January 5, 2023.

Published Nov 13, 2022 5:26 PM CST
NVIDIA's infamous "unlaunched" and now "reunlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card is getting a makeover, and being turned into the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti according to the latest leaks.

The company was meant to launch two different SKUs of the GeForce RTX 4080 -- the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB, but plans changed in a big way -- and now it looks like AIB partners are re-doing their retail packaging to align with the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti launch for early next year.

Not only are we hearing that NVIDIA will be calling it the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, but we're hearing about the product unveil, product review, and product launch dates. Wccftech is reporting that NVIDIA is looking at unveiling its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card on January 3, 2023... while 24 hours later the review NDA will go up... and another 24 hours later NVIDIA will launch its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card (and I'm sure, a bunch of custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards from AIB partners).

We should expect NVIDIA to unveil the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at CES 2023 which kicks off in early January 2023, which isn't too far away from now. NVIDIA has already released the GeForce RTX 4090, and the GeForce RTX 4080 is right around the corner... then AMD will have its new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards.

Weeks after that, NVIDIA will have its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti which should launch with its full AD104 GPU packing 7680 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory spread out across a 192-bit memory bus. We should also see a TDP of 285W or so, but these things could change between now and early 2023.

  • Product Unveil - 3rd January, 2023
  • Product Review - 4th January, 2023
  • Product Launch - 5th January, 2023
