Here's the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition in the PCB nude

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition smiles for the camera, shows up in PCB nudity teasing all of its AD103 GPU and 16GB of GDDR6X memory.

Published Nov 7, 2022 6:45 PM CST
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card isn't too much further away now, with the second Ada Lovelace card releasing November 16 starting at $1199... and now we're getting a look under the covers of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card.

The upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card has been torn down by @KittyYyuko on Twitter, with a cleverly placed EK sticker and even an Intel CPU placed on top of the board and GPU... so we don't know how many VRMs that NVIDIA is using on its in-house GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card.

You can see the AD103 GPU that NVIDIA is using for the GeForce RTX 4080 in the center of the card, while there's 16GB of GDDR6X memory surrounding it. There are 8 x 2GB modules of GDDR6X memory, adding up to 16GB of GDDR6X which sits on a 256-bit memory bus that provides up to 716GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB features the AD103-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 4N process node, with 9728 CUDA cores, and a GPU boost clock of up to 2510MHz. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card has a default TGP of 320W.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

