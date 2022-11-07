Here's the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition in the PCB nude

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card isn't too much further away now, with the second Ada Lovelace card releasing November 16 starting at $1199... and now we're getting a look under the covers of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card.

The upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card has been torn down by @KittyYyuko on Twitter, with a cleverly placed EK sticker and even an Intel CPU placed on top of the board and GPU... so we don't know how many VRMs that NVIDIA is using on its in-house GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition PCB (source: KittyYYuko)

You can see the AD103 GPU that NVIDIA is using for the GeForce RTX 4080 in the center of the card, while there's 16GB of GDDR6X memory surrounding it. There are 8 x 2GB modules of GDDR6X memory, adding up to 16GB of GDDR6X which sits on a 256-bit memory bus that provides up to 716GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB features the AD103-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 4N process node, with 9728 CUDA cores, and a GPU boost clock of up to 2510MHz. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card has a default TGP of 320W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition PCB (source: KittyYYuko)