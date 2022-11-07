AMD Radeon RX 7900 series reference cards feature hidden temperature sensor

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT reference graphics cards will both have hidden ambient temperature sensors, something GamersNexus has discovered.

The sensor finds itself hidden behind the last fan on the card, towards the end, letting the reference Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards measure the temperature of the ambient temperature inside of your case. Very cool for the reference cards from AMD.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 series hidden temperature sensor (source: GamersNexus)

It's not something that's overly new on custom AIB designs that have similar sensors, as that's how they get the "0 RPM" and "0dB" features... but now AMD's in-house reference Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards will have this, meaning when there's no load on the GPU, the fans will turn off. Better yet, low GPU loads on some games will not have the fans spooling up at all.

Steve Burke aka Tech Jesus from GamersNexus explains in the video embedded below that EVGA's previous-gen GeForce GTX 10 series used to not have these sensors, which saw some graphics cards and their components -- like the GPUs, VRMs, and more -- overheating, and dying because of it. After these issues, EVGA had to redesign their graphics cards and install a few sensors throughout their cards which solved the issues.

As for the Navi 31 GPU itself, AMD is using the 5nm + 6nm process nodes at TSMC with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT being the first chiplet design GPUs in the world. AMD is using one compute tile on 5nm and 6 x memory chiplets that are on the 6nm process node.

But one of the biggest, if not the biggest thing for me from AMD's huge Radeon RX 7900 XTX + Radeon RX 7900 XT reveal is the fact that it packs the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard. DisplayPort 2.1 offers an incredible upgrade over DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. DisplayPort 2.1 can blast up to an incredible 8K 165Hz and up to 4K 480Hz, which... well, I'm sure you can tell is some next-gen monitor goodness.

AMD will be unleashing its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX starting at $999 and the Radeon RX 7900 XT starting at $899.