Intel teases Arc A750 Limited 'Gold' Edition GPU... once again, only in China

Intel releases yet another only-in-China graphics card with a new Arc A750 Limited 'Gold' Edition graphics card... for those who love goooooold.

Published Nov 6, 2022 8:16 PM CST
Intel can't send out its Arc A750 or Arc A750 graphics card here to TweakTown for review, but they sure do seem to have enough cards to tweak into a "Gold" edition variant for the Chinese market.

The new Intel Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card is only sold in China and isn't any different inside than the regular Intel Arc A750 graphics card. Intel is using a slightly tweaked retail package, and a slightly tweaked backplate which I must admit does look rather cool... other than that, it's still a regular Arc A750.

Intel's new Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card
4

Inside, the Intel Arc A750 graphics card -- and this new Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition -- we have the ACM-G10 GPU with 28 Xe-Cores, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory which spits out up to 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Intel's new Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card, in specs
4

The GPU clock on the Intel Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card sits at 2050MHz, while it has the same 225W as the regular Intel Arc A750 graphics card. You're also not going to be paying much more than what Intel is charging for its Arc A750 graphics card, with the new Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card costing 2499 RMB (which works out to around $344 USD or so).

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

