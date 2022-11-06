Intel teases Arc A750 Limited 'Gold' Edition GPU... once again, only in China

Intel can't send out its Arc A750 or Arc A750 graphics card here to TweakTown for review, but they sure do seem to have enough cards to tweak into a "Gold" edition variant for the Chinese market.

The new Intel Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card is only sold in China and isn't any different inside than the regular Intel Arc A750 graphics card. Intel is using a slightly tweaked retail package, and a slightly tweaked backplate which I must admit does look rather cool... other than that, it's still a regular Arc A750.

Intel's new Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card

Inside, the Intel Arc A750 graphics card -- and this new Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition -- we have the ACM-G10 GPU with 28 Xe-Cores, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory which spits out up to 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Intel's new Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card, in specs

The GPU clock on the Intel Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card sits at 2050MHz, while it has the same 225W as the regular Intel Arc A750 graphics card. You're also not going to be paying much more than what Intel is charging for its Arc A750 graphics card, with the new Arc A750 Limited "Gold" Edition graphics card costing 2499 RMB (which works out to around $344 USD or so).