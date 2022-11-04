Elden Ring boosts Kadokawa's gaming operating profit by 1,100%

Elden Ring's massive worldwide success has sparked astronomical growth for FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Group.

With over 16 million units sold across all platforms, Elden Ring is an outstanding smash-hit sensation that could end up being the best-selling game of 2022. The game's incredible performance has helped spike both sales and operating profit of FromSoftware's owner, the Kadokawa Group.

According to Kadowkawa's latest earnings briefing, the company saw net sales rise to 17.137 billion yen ($116.892 million based on current conversions), up 255% over the last six months. Operating profit skyrocketed by over 1110% to 7.592 billion yen ($51.785 million) from the year-ago earnings of 623 million yen.

Remember that Elden Ring is published by Bandai Namco and we will likely hear more information and updates when Namco posts their earnings soon. Bandai Namco had previously confirmed that Elden Ring is now an official franchise and that more content is on the way, including a possible sequel or maybe expansion into film/TV format.

Sony and Tencent also invested into FromSoftware by purchasing 30% of the developer's shares in order to help fund new game development projects.