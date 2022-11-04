All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Elden Ring boosts Kadokawa's gaming operating profit by 1,100%

Elden Ring's massive worldwide success has help boost FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Group's gaming operating profit by an astronomical 1000%

Elden Ring boosts Kadokawa's gaming operating profit by 1,100%
Published Nov 4, 2022 11:51 PM CDT
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Elden Ring's massive worldwide success has sparked astronomical growth for FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Group.

Elden Ring boosts Kadokawa's gaming operating profit by 1,100% 1
2

With over 16 million units sold across all platforms, Elden Ring is an outstanding smash-hit sensation that could end up being the best-selling game of 2022. The game's incredible performance has helped spike both sales and operating profit of FromSoftware's owner, the Kadokawa Group.

According to Kadowkawa's latest earnings briefing, the company saw net sales rise to 17.137 billion yen ($116.892 million based on current conversions), up 255% over the last six months. Operating profit skyrocketed by over 1110% to 7.592 billion yen ($51.785 million) from the year-ago earnings of 623 million yen.

Remember that Elden Ring is published by Bandai Namco and we will likely hear more information and updates when Namco posts their earnings soon. Bandai Namco had previously confirmed that Elden Ring is now an official franchise and that more content is on the way, including a possible sequel or maybe expansion into film/TV format.

Sony and Tencent also invested into FromSoftware by purchasing 30% of the developer's shares in order to help fund new game development projects.

The Game Business includes planning, development, sales and licensing of game software and internet games. Revenue from the overseas shipment and so forth of a video game, Elden Ring, which is a record hit, contributed significantly to revenue and profit growth. The collaborative/contracted development business and new games of Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. also contributed to revenue growth.

Consequently, net sales in this segment came to 17,137 million yen (up 255.1% year on year) with operating profit of 7,592 million yen (up 1,116.8%).

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$52.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2022 at 11:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ssl4.eir-parts.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.