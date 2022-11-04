Citroen C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid EV now has new 180 horsepower option

French automaker Citroen updated its plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) series, announcing a new 180-horsepower PHEV engine for the C5 Aircross. The new version of the Citroen C5 Aircross is a plug-in hybrid that combines 150 horsepower from the gas engine with an 81 KW electric to offer 180 horsepower combined.

Citroen hopes drivers will use 100% electric mobility for short rides, and then switch to the combustion engine for longer trips.

The 180 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid replaces the 180 gas version so there is no choice but to go hybrid. The automaker wants to welcome potential first-time EV buyers to the market with a more affordable car than many current choices. The 84-cell, 12.4 kWh battery supports the hybrid traveling up to 36 miles in 100% electric mode.

In addition, the current versions of the C5 Aircross and C5 X will see a 15% improved range because of battery upgrades. The C5 Aircross has bumped from 34 miles up to 40 miles all-electric range, while the C5 X now has moved from 34 miles up to 39 miles range. Thanks to a new generation of battery with new chemistry, the C5 Aircross enjoys a power increase from 13.2 kWh up to 14.2 kWh, despite still using 96 cells.

Can't even say I know much about the Citroen company, but I expressed curiosity after the automaker showed off a unique concept. The all-electric Oli concept car is made of a custom honeycomb cardboard reinforced with a plastic coating.

If nothing else, the potential variety of different EV models seems rather entertaining - though I know many of you are still skeptical. There are definitely red flags to the EV market, but it's an inevitable change that drivers will need to adapt to very soon.