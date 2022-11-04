All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Citroen C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid EV now has new 180 horsepower option

To woo drivers towards EVs and hybrids, Citroen offers a new plug-in hybrid engine for its C5 Aircross model, strengthening its portfolio.

Published Nov 4, 2022 2:41 PM CDT
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

French automaker Citroen updated its plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) series, announcing a new 180-horsepower PHEV engine for the C5 Aircross. The new version of the Citroen C5 Aircross is a plug-in hybrid that combines 150 horsepower from the gas engine with an 81 KW electric to offer 180 horsepower combined.

Citroen C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid EV now has new 180 horsepower option 01
2

Citroen hopes drivers will use 100% electric mobility for short rides, and then switch to the combustion engine for longer trips.

The 180 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid replaces the 180 gas version so there is no choice but to go hybrid. The automaker wants to welcome potential first-time EV buyers to the market with a more affordable car than many current choices. The 84-cell, 12.4 kWh battery supports the hybrid traveling up to 36 miles in 100% electric mode.

In addition, the current versions of the C5 Aircross and C5 X will see a 15% improved range because of battery upgrades. The C5 Aircross has bumped from 34 miles up to 40 miles all-electric range, while the C5 X now has moved from 34 miles up to 39 miles range. Thanks to a new generation of battery with new chemistry, the C5 Aircross enjoys a power increase from 13.2 kWh up to 14.2 kWh, despite still using 96 cells.

Can't even say I know much about the Citroen company, but I expressed curiosity after the automaker showed off a unique concept. The all-electric Oli concept car is made of a custom honeycomb cardboard reinforced with a plastic coating.

If nothing else, the potential variety of different EV models seems rather entertaining - though I know many of you are still skeptical. There are definitely red flags to the EV market, but it's an inevitable change that drivers will need to adapt to very soon.

NEWS SOURCE:media.stellantis.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

