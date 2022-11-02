All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Capcom reveals new game sales figures for Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and more

Capcom gives sales numbers for its top 5 best-selling franchises including Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and Devil May Cry.

Published Nov 2, 2022 10:39 PM CDT
Capcom has updated its best-selling games list and reveals strong growth for its best-selling video game brands.

As part of its Q2 2022 earnings results, Capcom has refreshed the sales figures for major franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter--all of which saw a healthy uptick in combined physical and digital unit sales.

According to the figures, Capcom sold a total of 9.6 million games during the Q2 period, and these top game series made up basically all of the game sales.

Right now the figures see Resident Evil at 131 million copies sold to date (+4 million), Monster Hunter at 88 million copies sold (+4 million) with Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak both achieving great sales, Street Fighter at 49 million sales 1 million), Mega Man staying at 38 million, and Devil May Cry rising to 27 million (+1 million).

Other sales updates include Resident Evil 2 Remake achieving 10 million units sold, and Monster Hunter Rise hitting 11 million with Sunbreak achieving 4.4 million sales.

Another interesting tidbit from Capcom's Q2 period is that PC made up 50% of game sales during the period. Digital game sales were higher than they've ever been before at a whopping 95%, whereas physical game sales only made up 5%.

Capcom attributes this to strong growth in catalog game sales as well as discounts applied during the quarter.

Resident Evil is set to expand with the new Resident Evil 4 Remake in 2023 and Capcom says they will continue adding new updates to Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak in the near future.

NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

