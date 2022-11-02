All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
50% of Capcom's game sales now come from PC

Capcom management has confirmed that PC is a very important platform for the Japanese publisher with 50% of total video game sales coming from the PC.

Published Nov 2, 2022 9:15 AM CDT
Capcom has confirmed that half of its video game sales for the Q2 period were made on PC.

Today Capcom published an English translation of its Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Q&A session with investors, which revealed some interesting tidbits about the company's presence on PC. According to Capcom management, game sales on PC made up 50% of its unit sales for the Q2 period (July - September 2022).

Q: What is the ratio of PC sales to total unit sales in your Consumer sub-segment at the end of Q2 in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023?

A: Approximately 50%, with primarily catalog title sales growing.

Capcom sold a total of 9.6 million games during the Q2 period, with most of those sales being made overseas and from catalog title sales. These proportional shares reveal that Capcom sold approximately 4.8 million games on PC during the period.

This certainly accounts for the significant jump in the percentage of digital games for the quarter. According to Capcom's filings, digital accounted for a whopping 95% of its unit sales for the period, or 9.12 million units. PC games are all-digital, so we know that PC made up 52% of total digital game sales for Capcom's Q2.

The PC gaming platform has become increasingly important for Japanese game publishers. SEGA, Square Enix, Konami, and Capcom have all realized the value and potential of the platform by re-releasing a plethora of classic bundles as well as new live games. Capcom has successfully capitalized on the market with a multitude of releases as well as the powerful Monster Hunter World live game.

NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

