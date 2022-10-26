AMD Ryzen 3 7300X CPU teased: 4 cores and 8 threads at up to 5.0GHz

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3 7300X (4C/8T) and Ryzen 7 7800X (10C/20T) both spotted, with the Ryzen 3 7300X boosting its Zen 4 cores at up to 5.0GHz.

Published Oct 26, 2022 6:53 PM CDT
AMD has launched a few of its Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs now, but the mid-range Ryzen 3 7300X processor has now been teased and man, it sounds quite tasty.

The upcoming AMD Ryzen 3 7300X should arrive as a 4-core, 8-thread Zen 4 CPU that boosts at up to 5.0GHz if the recent leaks on Geekbench are correct. AMD's new mid-range quad-core Zen 4 processor was installed into a GIGABYTE B650 AORUS motherboard, with 32MB of L3 cache.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3 7300X processor scores 1984 points in Geekbench's single-core benchmark, and 7682 points in the multi-core benchmark. If we put this up against the Zen 3-based flagship Ryzen 9 5950X (which is a monster 16-core, 32-thread chip) then the Ryzen 3 7300X demolishes it as the 5950X scored 1689 in the single-core test (versus 1984 on the 7300X).

But in the multi-core test, the 32-thread Zen 3 flagship whips the 8-thread Zen 4 chip with 16508 points (versus 7682 on the 7300X). Still, the single-thread benchmark is impressive showing that the lower-end Ryzen 3 7300X is going to offer some damn good performance for gamers, creators, and everyone in between... and it won't break the bank, or require an expensive 240mm or 360mm AIO cooler.

AMD's new mid-range Ryzen 3 7300X wasn't the only new Zen 4 processor that was spotted, with AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 7800X also teased. The new Ryzen 7 7800X rocks out with 10 cores and 20 threads, boosting the Zen 4 cores up to a higher 5.3GHz.

The Ryzen 7 7800X was benched in Geekbench as well, pushing out a single-core score of 2097 and multi-core score of 16163 points, which is a little low in the single-core side of things, but right on the money in the multi-core test.

We should expect AMD to launch the new Ryzen 3 7300X and Ryzen 7 7800X "Zen 4" processors in the coming weeks, but before that we've got the huge Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" GPU reveal on November 3. We are expecting the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, but nothing concrete yet... only a few days to go until we know it all.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

