Apple M2 Max: 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, made on TSMC next-gen 3nm

Apple unveiled its new M2 processor at its recent WWDC 2022 event, with detailed specifications seeing it pack an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU on TSMC's 5nm process node.

We quickly heard rumors on Apple's beefier M2 Max SoC but all we heard is that it would be made on TSMC's next-gen 3nm node... and now, we have rumors on the M2 Max specs. We're looking at the M2 Max packing a 12-core GPU (up from the 10-core CPU on the plain M2) while M2 Max reportedly packs a beefier 38-core GPU (up from the 10-core GPU on the plain M2).

Bloomberg detailed that the M2 Max chips in the new high-end MacBook Pro laptops will "include 12 main processing cores and up to 38 graphics cores, up from a maximum of 10 processing cores and 32 graphics cores in the current models".

Apple's next-gen MacBook Pro laptops will pack both M2 Pro and M2 Max chips "for as early as the end of 2022, though the release date may slip into early 2023" reports Bloomberg. The site continues: "These new 14-inch and 16-inch models, codenamed J414 and J416, won't be radically new products beyond offering the speedier chips. Apple is also releasing a new 13-inch MacBook Pro next month with the same M2 chip as the MacBook Air".