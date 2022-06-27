All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple has booked TSMC to make its next-gen M3 and M2 Pro chips on 3nm

Apple's new beefed-up M2 Pro chip and its next-gen M3 chip will be made on TSMC's new 3nm node, inside AR headset, MacBook Pro.

Published Mon, Jun 27 2022 10:16 PM CDT
Apple's new M2 processor is official, but after it comes better versions with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, which I reported on weeks ago. But now, it seems it's being highlighted that they're being made on the new TSMC 3nm process node.

Apple has booked TSMC to make its next-gen M3 and M2 Pro chips on 3nm 11 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It was back on June 8 that I wrote about Apple's upgraded M2 Pro + M2 Max SoCs would be made on TSMC's new 3nm process node, and would release later this year. This was on information from 9to5Mac, who reported from Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research who said that TSMC would start mass production of the more powerful M2 Pro chip later this year on its 3nm process node.

Now we have Digitimes saying that Apple has booked TSMC for its new M2 Pro and next-gen M3 processors. In their report, Digitimes explained: "Apple reportedly has booked TSMC capacity for its upcoming 3nm M3 and M2 Pro processors".

Apple's new M2 processor was announced just a few weeks ago now, being made on TSMC's 5nm process node and packing over 20 billion transistors... but the next-gen M3 processor is already being talked about.

Apple has booked TSMC to make its next-gen M3 and M2 Pro chips on 3nm 12 | TweakTown.com

The new Apple M3 processor will reportedly be made on TSMC's new 3nm process node, with Apple using the new 3nm-based M3 processor inside of its next-gen MacBook Pro laptops, Mac mini, and upcoming AR/MR headset.

  • M3: ???
  • M2 Max: 10-core CPU, 38-core GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2 Pro: unknown CPU, unknown GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU + 20+ billion transistors on TSMC second-gen 5nm
  • M1 Ultra: 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU + 114 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1 Max: 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU + 57 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1 Pro: 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU + 34 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1: 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU + 16 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm

Apple will reportedly be using its upgraded M2 Pro chip inside of its new MacBook Pro laptop, while the flagship M2 Max processor will power the new flagship MacBook Pro laptop. The new M2 Pro will also reportedly power the next-gen Mac mini, which will be revealed later this year.

The newly-introduced Apple M2 chip will find its way into the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops later this year, made on the TSMC 5nm process node, while we're also hearing rumors that Apple will use the base M2 processor and 16GB of RAM inside of the current prototypes of its upcoming AR/MR headset internally.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, digitimes.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

