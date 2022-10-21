All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk plans to drain the swamp at Twitter by firing most staff

Internal documents obtained by a publication has revealed Elon Musk's plans to clean house at Twitter once the acquisition has been finalized.

Published Oct 21, 2022 12:58 AM CDT
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Elon Musk is currently wrapping up his deal to purchase the world's second-largest social media company, Twitter.

According to internal documents obtained by The Washington Post, Elon Musk has big plans for Twitter once the acquisition is finalized and he officially owns the company, with one of the first moves being to remove at least 75% of Twitter's staff at the company which equates to a staggering 7,500 employees.

The Post reports that even if Musk doesn't fulfill the purchase of Twitter for whatever reason, at least a quarter of Twitter's employees would still be getting the sack as current management plans to reduce the company's payroll by approximately $800 million by 2023.

It should be noted that these claims from The Post sourced from internal documents haven't been verified by Musk and that reducing the social media platforms workforce by a shocking 75% raises concerns about how Twitter plans to operate with such little staff. Essentially, take these claims with a large grain of salt for the time being.

Experts that spoke to The Washington Post informed the publication that removing 75% of the company's staff opens the social media platform up for hacking attacks that may cause more problems than leaving the original staff on. Furthermore, the experts that spoke to the Post said that hacks might result in offensive content making its way past Twitter's filters and onto the website.

Elon Musk's $44 billion deal is expected to be wrapped up and closed by the end of next Friday. Once the deal is complete, we will find out more about these potential layoffs.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

