Elon Musk warns that 'civilization is over' if this happens

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to warn the public of a scenario that he says may very well cause the collapse of civilization.

Once again, Musk has chimed in on the events that are unfolding between Russia and Ukraine by taking to Twitter and showing his support for specific scenarios that may happen in the near future. The SpaceX CEO began a long back and forth on the social media platform when he was asked about the possibility of battlefield nukes being deployed or the chances of World War 3 erupting out of the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Musk wrote that if Russia is forced to decide between losing Crimea or using tactical nuclear weapons, the nation will choose nuclear weapons.

Musk went on to say that in response to battlefield nukes being first used by Russia, the US may respond with its own tactical nukes, which would then cause Russia to nuke the United States. From that point on, we have World War 3, according to Musk. The Tesla CEO further explained that regardless of how someone feels about Crimea, Russia sees it as a vital part of Russia as its the nation's most southern navy base. Musk used an analogy in an attempt to get people to understand his point, with the Tesla CEO saying that Russia losing Crimea would be like the US losing Hawaii and Pearl Harbor.

The tweet storm didn't stop there as Musk continued to respond to questions and statements, with one Twitter account suggesting that the US/NATO would destroy the Russian army if the Kremlin decided to deploy nukes. Musk said that if Russia faces total annihilation of their army by NATO, "they will use nations", which will cause NATO to respond with nukes and "civilization is over".

The Tesla CEO went on and said that Russia has been "punched in the nose" and forced to retreat many times by Ukraine. However, we don't want to put Russia in a position where they only have two options, humiliating defeat or nukes, because if that scenario presents itself, it's more likely that Russia would choose nukes rather than defeat.

It should be noted that Musk isn't an expert in geopolitics and that these comments are simply one man's opinion on an extremely complicated and sensitive issue.