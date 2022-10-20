All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Silicon Motion's new SM8366 Gen5 SSD controller teased at 13.6GB/sec

Silicon Motion's upcoming SM8366 PCIe Gen5 SSD controller spotted on KIOXIA BiCS6 3D TLC NAND and Micron N48R 3D QLD NAND, and more.

Silicon Motion's new SM8366 Gen5 SSD controller teased at 13.6GB/sec
Published Oct 20, 2022 6:52 PM CDT
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Silicon Motion bought a bag of next-gen goodies to show off at the 2022 OCP Global Summit event, where KIOXIA showed off its next-gen hardware on show, but Silicon Motion had some real delicious storage products being teased.

The next-gen Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller was there, with the PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD being NVMe 2.0 and OCP Data Center NVMe SSD 2.0 compatible, and programmable standard NVMe, HB-FTL, ZNS FW. But man, those reads are tasty AF... with the SM8366 pushing a huge 14GB/sec sequential I/O, we had some on-the-floor pics showing real-world 13.6GB/sec sequential reads... impressive.

The new Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller in multiple different form factors 03 | TweakTown.com
5

The new Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller in multiple different form factors

Silicon Motion was showing off its new SM8366 SSD controller in multiple form factors: U.2, E3.S, E1.S, E1.S 15mm and E1.S 25mm. The final two in E1.S 15mm and E1.S 25mm have heat sinks... so we're sure they're going to be pumping some serious heat (so, huge read/write speeds) and will need the cooling chops to keep the chips underneath nice and cool.

The new Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller was also on display at OCP Global Summit, with the SM8366 with the Micron N48R 3D QLD NAND, and the new KIOXIA BiCS6 3D TLC NAND. Another Micron products have the SM8366 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, with Micron B58R 3D TLC NAND and Micron B58R 3D TLC NAND.

Silicon Motion's new SM8366 SSD controller powering KIOXIA + Micron products of the future 01 | TweakTown.com
5

Silicon Motion's new SM8366 SSD controller powering KIOXIA + Micron products of the future

Here's the photo you need to see... with a huge 13.6GB/sec reads on the Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller. Oh yeah.

Silicon Motion's new SM8366 Gen5 SSD controller teased at 13.6GB/sec 05 | TweakTown.com
5
Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Rocket 4 Plus-G 2TB Advanced Gaming M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD (SB-RKTG-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2022 at 6:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.