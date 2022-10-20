Silicon Motion's new SM8366 Gen5 SSD controller teased at 13.6GB/sec

Silicon Motion bought a bag of next-gen goodies to show off at the 2022 OCP Global Summit event, where KIOXIA showed off its next-gen hardware on show, but Silicon Motion had some real delicious storage products being teased.

The next-gen Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller was there, with the PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD being NVMe 2.0 and OCP Data Center NVMe SSD 2.0 compatible, and programmable standard NVMe, HB-FTL, ZNS FW. But man, those reads are tasty AF... with the SM8366 pushing a huge 14GB/sec sequential I/O, we had some on-the-floor pics showing real-world 13.6GB/sec sequential reads... impressive.

The new Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller in multiple different form factors

Silicon Motion was showing off its new SM8366 SSD controller in multiple form factors: U.2, E3.S, E1.S, E1.S 15mm and E1.S 25mm. The final two in E1.S 15mm and E1.S 25mm have heat sinks... so we're sure they're going to be pumping some serious heat (so, huge read/write speeds) and will need the cooling chops to keep the chips underneath nice and cool.

The new Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller was also on display at OCP Global Summit, with the SM8366 with the Micron N48R 3D QLD NAND, and the new KIOXIA BiCS6 3D TLC NAND. Another Micron products have the SM8366 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, with Micron B58R 3D TLC NAND and Micron B58R 3D TLC NAND.

Silicon Motion's new SM8366 SSD controller powering KIOXIA + Micron products of the future

Here's the photo you need to see... with a huge 13.6GB/sec reads on the Silicon Motion SM8366 SSD controller. Oh yeah.