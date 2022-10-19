All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card leaked in new photos

NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 gets leaked, a premium mid-range Ada Lovelace graphics card with a dual-fan FE cooler.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card leaked in new photos
Published Oct 19, 2022 10:09 PM CDT
2 minutes & 0 seconds read time

NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 has been pictured for the first time ever, with leaker Moore's Law is Dead posting some photos of NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition graphics card.

The upcoming upper mid-range graphics card will have a similar cooler to NVIDIA's current Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition cooler, but its smaller, and better in many ways. The fans on the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition graphics card are larger, just like the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition and its bigger fans over the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition, as well as airflow being more streamlined through the card.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card leaked in new photos 05 | TweakTown.com
7
NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card leaked in new photos 02 | TweakTown.com
7

NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition leaked photo (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

NVIDIA made the same improvements to the thermal system on its GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, keeping GPU temps nice and cool during gaming and benchmark loads -- and when I say low, I'm talking about 68C peak GPU temperature -- so we should expect similar thermal results from the RTX 4070 Founders Edition.

MLID says that the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition cooler will be more than good enough to handle 285W or even up to 350W of power flowing through it, but I don't think we're even going to get that far considering the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition uses around 350W average, and only goes up to around 420W or so. It looks like NVIDIA is ensuring the cooler on the "mid-range" GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition can handle anything that's thrown at it.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card leaked in new photos 03 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card leaked in new photos 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card leaked in new photos 07 | TweakTown.com
7

NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition leaked photo (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

MLID does note that NVIDIA could end up going in a slightly different direction with the cooler on the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition, but I really dig the tight dual-slot cooler in these leaked photos. I'd be disappointed to see some overly large cooler on what's meant to be a mid-range Ada Lovelace graphics card.

We should expect NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 to be detailed later this year, with it being the perfect mid-range Ada Lovelace GPU for the holidays... especially since Ada Lovelace is home to DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame Generation in some of the best games on the market.

I can't wait to see what the GeForce RTX 4070 can do at 1080p and 1440p (and even 4K) with DLSS 3... oh man.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

