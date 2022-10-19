NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card leaked in new photos

NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 has been pictured for the first time ever, with leaker Moore's Law is Dead posting some photos of NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition graphics card.

The upcoming upper mid-range graphics card will have a similar cooler to NVIDIA's current Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition cooler, but its smaller, and better in many ways. The fans on the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition graphics card are larger, just like the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition and its bigger fans over the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition, as well as airflow being more streamlined through the card.

Popular Now: Microsoft gives Xbox console installed base numbers

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

7

NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition leaked photo (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

NVIDIA made the same improvements to the thermal system on its GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, keeping GPU temps nice and cool during gaming and benchmark loads -- and when I say low, I'm talking about 68C peak GPU temperature -- so we should expect similar thermal results from the RTX 4070 Founders Edition.

MLID says that the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition cooler will be more than good enough to handle 285W or even up to 350W of power flowing through it, but I don't think we're even going to get that far considering the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition uses around 350W average, and only goes up to around 420W or so. It looks like NVIDIA is ensuring the cooler on the "mid-range" GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition can handle anything that's thrown at it.

7

NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition leaked photo (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

MLID does note that NVIDIA could end up going in a slightly different direction with the cooler on the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition, but I really dig the tight dual-slot cooler in these leaked photos. I'd be disappointed to see some overly large cooler on what's meant to be a mid-range Ada Lovelace graphics card.

We should expect NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 to be detailed later this year, with it being the perfect mid-range Ada Lovelace GPU for the holidays... especially since Ada Lovelace is home to DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame Generation in some of the best games on the market.

I can't wait to see what the GeForce RTX 4070 can do at 1080p and 1440p (and even 4K) with DLSS 3... oh man.