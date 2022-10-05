All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Instagram will soon be flooded with more ads than ever before

To combat Meta's dipping revenue, the parent company plans on rolling out more advertisements in various areas of the Instagram app.

Instagram will soon be flooded with more ads than ever before
Published Oct 5, 2022 5:25 AM CDT
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

If you already thought there were quite a lot of advertisements on your Instagram feed, prepare yourself for many more, as Instagram's parent company is planning on rolling out more.

Instagram will soon be flooded with more ads than ever before 25 | TweakTown.com
3

In response to Meta's revenue declining, per its quarterly financial report, Instagram's parent company is looking to bolster those numbers back up, and one way of doing that is more advertisements on its platforms. In a new update posted to Meta's website, the company outlines it will be implementing a range of new updates that will assist in the advertising of products across its platforms, and one of those updates is augmented reality ads that will appear in both the Feed and Stories on Instagram.

Meta writes that advertisers will be able to test Augmented Reality (AR) ads in an open beta where brands can encourage users to interact with an effect through their surroundings. An example of this would be a user testing what furniture looks like in their home via AR, or, according to Meta, "test driving a car".

Instagram will soon be flooded with more ads than ever before 01 | TweakTown.com
3

The new forms of ads don't stop there as Meta explains, it will be rolling out testing for different formats for ads across Facebook and Instagram Reels. These advertisements will come in the form of skippable "post-loop ads" that last between 4 and 10 seconds after a video has finished playing. Once the ad has finished playing, the original Reel will begin playing, beginning the loop again. Brands will be granted access to a library of free music and sounds to implement into their advertisements.

Furthermore, the company will be pushing ads into the Explore feed of Instagram as well as user's profiles. Notably, ads won't appear in a profile's grid view, but can show up in the profile feed.

In other social media news, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reversed his decision to pull out of his Twitter acquisition, with Musk now saying via a letter sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that he intends to carry out the purchase of Twitter for $44 billion and create "the everything app". If you are interested in reading more about Musk's decision to purchase Twitter, or his plan to create to the "everything" app, check out the below links.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dye

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2022 at 6:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, facebook.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.