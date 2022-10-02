You can get 32GB DDR5 for FREE at MicroCenter with high-end Zen 4 CPU

If you are planning on buying yourself one of AMD's new high-end Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, you might want to wait and check out the latest MicroCenter deal: you'll get 32GB of DDR5 RAM for free.

MicroCenter is giving away 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory (G.SKILL Flare X5 series with built-in EXPO profiles) with any Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 series Zen 4-powered CPU. All of the AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 SKUs are included -- so this means the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, and the Ryzen 7 7700X -- leaving out the mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X processor.

The 32GB kit of DDR5-5600 memory from G.SKILL costs $189.99 on its own, so if you are buying the Ryzen 7 7700X for $399, then you're getting half price effectively. You will need some new DDR5 RAM anyway, or you could sell the DDR5 second-hand and recoup close to 1/3 or more of the $399 price you just paid for your new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7700X processor.

Alternatively, if you buy the Ryzen 9 7900X processor for $549 and get the $190 worth of RAM for free, the price effectively drops down to just $359 -- just $60 more than the Ryzen 7 7700X processor on its own. You'll still need a higher-end X670E or X670 motherboard as the mid-range B650 motherboards aren't here just yet... but once they are, I do wonder if these RAM bundles will disappear else you'd be able to buy a dangerously cheap next-gen CPU + mobo + RAM for REAL cheap very soon.