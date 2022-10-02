All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

You can get 32GB DDR5 for FREE at MicroCenter with high-end Zen 4 CPU

MicroCenter is giving away 32GB of G.SKILL DDR5-5600 memory worth $190 with any purchase of an AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU (Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 only)

You can get 32GB DDR5 for FREE at MicroCenter with high-end Zen 4 CPU
Published Oct 2, 2022 9:22 PM CDT
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

If you are planning on buying yourself one of AMD's new high-end Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, you might want to wait and check out the latest MicroCenter deal: you'll get 32GB of DDR5 RAM for free.

MicroCenter is giving away 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory (G.SKILL Flare X5 series with built-in EXPO profiles) with any Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 series Zen 4-powered CPU. All of the AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 SKUs are included -- so this means the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, and the Ryzen 7 7700X -- leaving out the mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X processor.

You can get 32GB DDR5 for FREE at MicroCenter with high-end Zen 4 CPU 01 | TweakTown.com
2

The 32GB kit of DDR5-5600 memory from G.SKILL costs $189.99 on its own, so if you are buying the Ryzen 7 7700X for $399, then you're getting half price effectively. You will need some new DDR5 RAM anyway, or you could sell the DDR5 second-hand and recoup close to 1/3 or more of the $399 price you just paid for your new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7700X processor.

Alternatively, if you buy the Ryzen 9 7900X processor for $549 and get the $190 worth of RAM for free, the price effectively drops down to just $359 -- just $60 more than the Ryzen 7 7700X processor on its own. You'll still need a higher-end X670E or X670 motherboard as the mid-range B650 motherboards aren't here just yet... but once they are, I do wonder if these RAM bundles will disappear else you'd be able to buy a dangerously cheap next-gen CPU + mobo + RAM for REAL cheap very soon.

Buy at Amazon

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series (Intel XMP) 64GB (2 x 32GB) (6000J3040G32GA2-TZ5RK)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$559.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/2/2022 at 8:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.