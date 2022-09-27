GIGABYTE unleashes Z790 AORUS mobo, ready for Intel Rocket Lake CPUs

Intel has officially launched their new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs which means motherboard makers can now unleash their new Z790 motherboards: GIGABYTE has unveiled its new Z790 AORUS MASTER flagship Rocket Lake-ready mobo.

GIGABYTE's new custom Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard features a huge 20+1+2 phase design with each Vcore and Vcc GT holding up to 105 amps with its Smart Power Stage design. You will want to team GIGABYTE's new Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard with Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K processor, for sure.

The flagship GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard boosts the overclocking potential of your Rocket Lake CPU across all cores, with over 2200 Amps to provide the best power balance. There's more stable power on the Z790 AORUS MASTER, with heat dissipated more efficiently from heavy loading operations or overclocking that would prevent CPU throttling when the chip is overheating.

GIGABYTE's new Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard

GIGABYTE says that its new Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard has "Tantalum Polymer" capacitors that improve the transient response of the VRM between high and low loads, which increases the purity and stability of power for the Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, providing more than enough, and more importantly, stable power for when you're overclocking your CPU.

The new flagship motherboard isn't the only one GIGABYTE has pulled the veil off today, with new Z790 motherboards with either DDR5 or DDR4 memory support. GIGABYTE unveiled its new Z790 AORUS motherboard, which supports PCIe 5.0 support for next-gen GPUs and SSDs and still fully loaded with next-gen connectivity like Thunderbolt 4, USB4, USB 3.2, and more.

GIGABYTE's new Z790 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 motherboard

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division explains: "With the advent of the new generation Intel® Z790 platform and the 13th generation Core™ processor, GIGABYTE also launched the latest motherboards to provide users ultra-durable products with premium compatibility, breakthrough performance, and low temperature through the optimized power supply, heat dissipation, and expansions. Featuring premium components and exclusive tuning function, GIGABYTE Z790 motherboards boost the overall and overclocking performance of CPU and memories".

GIGABYTE's new Z790 AERO G motherboard

He continued: "Featuring enhanced SMD PCIe® 5.0 x16 and M.2 slots with EZ-Latch design, lightning-fast networking of 2.5G or above, and Wi-Fi 6E dedicated spectrum, GIGABYTE Z790 motherboards impress users by their remarkable performance and stability to become the perfect choice for Intel® Z790 platform".