Intel announces 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs: 13900K costs $589

Intel has finally unveiled its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs with 6 processors in total unveiled, as well as new Z790 motherboards unleashed.

The company starts off with the flagship Core i9-13900K processor, offering 24 cores (8P+16E) with 68MB of L2+L3 cache in total and a maximum CPU boost clock of 5.8GHz, base power of 125W, and Max Turbo Power of 253W for a price of $589. You can drop the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU and grab the Core i9-13900KF, which is identical to the 13900K but is $25 cheaper at $564.

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" desktop CPU family

Intel also has the new Core i7-13700K which rolls out with 24 cores (8P+8E) and 54MB of L2+L3 cache in total with a maximum CPU boost clock of up to 5.4GHz, base power of 125W, and Max Turbo Power of 253W for $409, saving $25 once again we've got the KF variant with the Core i7-13700KF for $384.

Under that, we've got the new Core i5-13600K processor, packing 14 cores (6P+8E) with 44MB of L2+L3 cache in total, a maximum CPU boost clock of up to 3.9GHz, base 125W power, but a lower 181W of Max Turbo Power for a price of $319. You can save $25 here as well without the integrated GPU, with Intel offering the Core i5-13600KF processor for $294.

Raptor Lake has scalable performance-per-watt over Alder Lake

Intel's new Raptor Lake CPU has "scalable performance-per-watt" with the Core i9-12900K at its "baseline" of 241, the new Core i9-13900K offers 37% more performance at the same 241W of power. Impressively, the new Core i9-13900K can offer the same performance at 65W that the 12900K can offer for 241W, while it offers 21% more performance at 115W, and up to 41% more performance at 253W Max Turbo Power.

15% more single-threaded performance, 41% more multi-threaded performance

Intel says its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs have up to 15% improved single-threaded performance, and up to a monster 41% improvement in multi-threaded performance. Intel has large CPU frequency increases here that help, more threads, and architectural improvements along the way helping here.

The company compared its new Core i9-13900K processor against AMD's now previous-gen Ryzen 9 5950X processor in a bunch of games, with more FPS across the board in titles including Total War: Warhammer III, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, F1 2022, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Far Cry 6, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and more.